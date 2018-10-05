Powerful winds rock Baffin Island, sending debris flying through Iqaluit

Nunavut is bracing for another day where wind gusts could reach 140 km/h after severe weather sent debris flying through the streets of the territory's capital overnight.

On Facebook, people in Iqaluit have been posting photos of broken windows, damaged vehicles and videos showing objects flying into utility poles.

A bent utility pole is seen in Iqaluit after a powerful wind storm ripped through the community on Thursday night. (David Gunn/CBC)

The Qulliq Energy Corp. tweeted overnight that a section of downtown Iqaluit lost power due to windblown debris landing in its distribution system, and that safety concerns were preventing crews from making repairs in some places.

Iqaluit: A section of the downtown area is without power due to flying debris in the distribution system. Crews are on site working to safely restore power. Thank you for your patience. —@QulliqEnergy

On Friday morning, the corporation tweeted that power had been restored to most downtown customers, as well as customers in the Road to Nowhere and Legoland area.

Iqaluit: Power has been restored to most customers in the downtown . A reminder to all customers to phone QEC’s emergency line at 1-867-222-3807 and report power outages or power related emergencies (including downed lines and damaged streetlights). Thank you for your patience. —@QulliqEnergy

The city advised residents it was suspending services, such as water delivery, waste management and garbage collection until further notice, due to severe weather conditions. However, limited services may start up again.

City would like to advise residents that roads are being cleared of debris and the city is in the process of resuming limited services (water and waste removal). Full suspension of services is a possibility, if conditions deteriorate. Facilities also remain closed at this time. —@CityofIqaluit

All city facilities are closed. The city advised residents to stay home and off the roads until weather conditions improve.

The Nunavut government also closed many offices throughout the territory.

Environment Canada says damage to structures is likely and travel will be difficult, if not impossible.

Debris covers a vehicle in Iqaluit. (David Gunn/CBC)

It says gusts will moderate later in the day as the storm system starts to move out to sea.

Wind speeds reached 124 km/h in Iqaluit on Thursday night, shy of the 1960 record of 156 km/h, according to Environment Canada.

In Pangnirtung, the highest wind speed recorded overnight was 113 km/h. Winds reached 97 km/h in Kimmirut and 83km/h in Cape Dorset. None of those wind speeds beat previous records.

With files from the Canadian Press