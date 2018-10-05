Skip to Main Content
Powerful winds rock Baffin Island, sending debris flying through Iqaluit

Nunavut is bracing for another day where wind gusts could reach 140 km/h after severe weather sent debris flying through the streets of the territory's capital overnight.

Environment Canada says winds reached a speed of 124 km/h in Iqaluit overnight

Debris is seen scattered around the street in Iqaluit after a powerful wind storm on Thursday. Strong winds are expected to continue Friday. (David Gunn/CBC)

On Facebook, people in Iqaluit have been posting photos of broken windows, damaged vehicles and videos showing objects flying into utility poles.

A bent utility pole is seen in Iqaluit after a powerful wind storm ripped through the community on Thursday night. (David Gunn/CBC)

The Qulliq Energy Corp. tweeted overnight that a section of downtown Iqaluit lost power due to windblown debris landing in its distribution system, and that safety concerns were preventing crews from making repairs in some places.

On Friday morning, the corporation tweeted that power had been restored to most downtown customers, as well as customers in the Road to Nowhere and Legoland area. 

The city advised residents it was suspending services, such as water delivery, waste management and garbage collection until further notice, due to severe weather conditions. However, limited services may start up again. 

All city facilities are closed. The city advised residents to stay home and off the roads until weather conditions improve.

The Nunavut government also closed many offices throughout the territory.

Environment Canada says damage to structures is likely and travel will be difficult, if not impossible.

Debris covers a vehicle in Iqaluit. (David Gunn/CBC)

It says gusts will moderate later in the day as the storm system starts to move out to sea.

Wind speeds reached 124 km/h in Iqaluit on Thursday night, shy of the 1960 record of 156 km/h, according to Environment Canada.

In Pangnirtung, the highest wind speed recorded overnight was 113 km/h. Winds reached 97 km/h in Kimmirut and 83km/h in Cape Dorset. None of those wind speeds beat previous records.

With files from the Canadian Press

