N.W.T. judo champ wins bronze medal at Canada Winter Games

N.W.T.'s Wilson Elliot has won a bronze medal in judo Wednesday afternoon, winning the first medal for the territory at the Canada Winter Games.

The 18-year-old gentle giant from Yellowknife defeated his opponent from Manitoba less than a minute into their bronze medal match.

"I'm pretty proud. It's a great feeling," said Elliot, on winning the first medal for N.W.T.

The bronze medal win is the first medal for any athlete from any of the territories at these Games.

Elliot's day started strong.

Using his six-foot-six-inch frame, Elliot took little time in his first fight of the day — winning in just 13 seconds.

He then lost his second match, setting up the bronze medal bout.

Wilson Elliot competing at national championships in Calgary in May. (Submitted by Johanna Elliot)

"I was pretty laser-focused on the throw I was going to do," said Elliot, when asked about his game plan going into the bronze medal fight.

"I went in and did exactly what I planned out in my brain."

Elliot was quick to credit his coach Mario Desforges, his parents and his brother Nolan after the win.

"He's my throwing dummy back home," said Elliot.

'I'm pretty proud. It's a great feeling,' said Elliot, after winning the first medal for N.W.T. (George Maratos/CBC)

The bronze medal win is just another addition to Elliot's impressive judo resume.

Elliot has had quite the year. After winning the national judo championships in his age category and weight class in the summer, he travelled with Team Canada to the Pan-American championships and placed fifth.

He's four years into the sport.

Speaking after the win, Desforges didn't rule out the 2020 Olympics.

"It's possible, it will take work but he has the ability," said Desforges.