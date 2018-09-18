Yellowknife man gets 3-year sentence for drug bust caused by a pot left on stove

A Yellowknife man was sentenced on Monday to three years behind bars as a result of a drug bust that was triggered by a smoke alarm.

William Simpson, 56, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine and marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

His downfall began when firefighters were called to the Hudson House apartment unit he was sharing with another man on Feb. 25, 2014.

Court heard the power to the unit had just been restarted after being turned off because the bills weren't paid. That's when a pot that was left on the stove triggered the smoke alarm.

No one was in the apartment when firefighters arrived, forcing their way into the apartment. But they smelled and saw marijuana in a spare bedroom.

The firefighters called police, who later searched the apartment and found cocaine and marijuana with a street value of more than $500,000.

Although Simpson has been convicted five times for drug trafficking offences, his latest conviction was 20 years ago.

Richard Shushack, who had leased the apartment where Simpson was living, was also charged with drug offences related to the same incident. However, the Crown stayed all of the charges against him when Simpson pleaded guilty.

With files from Richard Gleeson