Top-ranking Nunavut bureaucrat to join N.W.T. gov't senior management team

Nunavut's deputy minister of executive and intergovernmental affairs (EIA) is leaving the territory's public service to join the Northwest Territories' government senior management team.

In a news release sent Monday, Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane said starting on Sept. 1, William MacKay is appointed as deputy minister of finance.

Mackay currently also serves as the secretary to cabinet, and previously worked for four years as the deputy minister of justice and attorney general for the Nunavut government.

MacKay will replace Sandy Kalgutkar, who announced his plans to retire earlier this year, according to the release.

In a separate news release sent Monday, Premier Joe Savikataaq said MacKay's 17 years of "exemplary service and dedication" to the territory have benefited its government greatly.

"He will be missed and I cannot thank him enough for his work in his various, critical roles," said Savikataaq.

A photo of William MacKay, left, taken in 2019, while in his role as Nunavut's deputy minister of justice. (Travis Burke/CBC)

Jeff Chown will take on Mackay's position as deputy minister of EIA, while Dan Carlson will move from being the assistant deputy minister of finance to Chown's current position as the deputy minister of finance.

Savikataaq said in the release that Chown and Carlson both have "incredible knowledge and leadership abilities."

Chown will also become secretary to cabinet, and Carlson will take on the role of secretary to the Financial Management Board.

These changes will remain in effect until the end of the Turaaqtavut mandate, according to the release.

In the Northwest Territories, John MacDonald is appointed as deputy minister of education, culture and employment (ECE).

MacDonald will move to ECE this week from the position of assistant deputy minister of environment and climate change with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.