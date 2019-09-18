N.W.T. deputy minister regrets slanderous Facebook post, but stands by comments

A deputy minister in the government of the Northwest Territories says he regrets making a slanderous post on Facebook about incumbent MLA Kevin O'Reilly, but continues to stand by his remarks.

Willard Hagen, a former executive director of the Mackenzie Land and Water Board, has maintained the role as deputy minister of lands since 2016.

On Tuesday, Hagen commented on a Facebook post that linked to a Northern News Services Ltd. (NNSL) column about Dene land claims in the N.W.T. O'Reilly also shared the column on Facebook and noted that he was in one of the photos.

On the former post, which has since been removed, Hagen called O'Reilly "a white boy who thinks he has all the solutions ... and the Natives need him." Hagen went on to call O'Reilly a racist.

In his interview with CBC, Hagen didn't clarify what exactly spurred his comment, but NNSL reported he was reacting to O'Reilly's post.

Hagen told CBC the Facebook comment was spurred by "listening to the political bullsh-t."

O'Reilly is the incumbent MLA in Frame Lake, seeking re-election on Oct. 1. He's known for being a critic of cabinet and has a long history of environmental activism.

He declined an interview with CBC on the matter.

"I will not be responding to recent social media posts about me," O'Reilly said in a Facebook post Wednesday. "My track record of working in solidarity with Indigenous peoples and governments is well known and speaks for itself."

'Probably won't have a job tomorrow'

Though he continued to call O'Reilly racist in an interview with CBC on Tuesday afternoon, he said he regretted making the post.

"I totally regret it but sometimes you know you're just ... [in] the heat of the moment," he said. "It's not appropriate at all."

"I probably won't have a job tomorrow."

When asked, Premier Bob McLeod called Hagen's comments a "human resources issue" and that "everybody knows the rules."

Hagen said he made the comments on his days off. He says he wants to continue in his position, saying he has "a lot to offer."

Hagen, who is a former bush pilot, also served as the president of the Gwich'in Tribal Council and helped negotiate and ratify the Gwich'in comprehensive land claim agreement.

Doug Matthews, an energy analyst who worked for the territorial government for 25 years, says he has known both Hagen and O'Reilly for decades.

Matthews didn't read the post but heard about it from friends. He says it's not out of character for Hagen to speak his mind.

"Personal comments against a former member of the Legislative Assembly — I think those are inappropriate quite frankly."

Matthews says both men are "decent people."

"We're too small a population base for that crap," said Matthews.

Views 'not reflective' of government

Hagen says his views do not represent his department.

"My department is made up of total, absolute professionals ... they are just amazing people," he said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Lands told CBC on Tuesday the department would not comment on the specifics of the post, but that Hagen's comments "did not reflect the views of the government."

According to the territorial government, deputy ministers "serve at pleasure and are accountable to the premier for the performance of their duties."

Deputy ministers are considered restricted employees. They cannot use their employment position to affect the political activity of another person or publicly criticize candidates positions or policies of a territorial or federal party, according to the rules.