Man accused of murder in Fort Smith has long criminal history

A man accused of murder after a sudden death in Fort Smith, N.W.T. last week has a long criminal history, with charges laid against him steadily for nearly 20 years.

A photo of Ralph Sifton posted to his Facebook page. The 48-year-old died in Fort Smith earlier this month, and Abraham is charged with his murder. A wake and a funeral service for Sifton are scheduled to take place next week. (Ralph Sifton/Facebook) Wilfred Abraham was charged in connection with the Aug. 13 death of Ralph Sifton. Police were called at around 11 p.m. in the evening, where they found Stilton's body.

The second degree murder charge is the latest and most serious charge in a string of criminal charges Abraham has faced.

Criminal charges have been laid against him every year for almost two decades, including at least four assault convictions. In 2015, he was convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to 15 months in jail and a year of probation.

Most of the remaining charges are violations of court orders or liquor-related offences, such as drinking in public and being intoxicated in public.

Sifton himself was charged with assault causing bodily harm on a Darren Abraham. But on July 31, the charge was stayed because, according to the prosecutor, the alleged victim did not show up to testify at the trial.

Messages of loss and condolences are posted on a Facebook page commemorating him. A wake for Sifton is scheduled for Aug. 28, with a funeral service the next day.

Abraham has made two court appearances — one of them by video — but has yet to have his bail hearing, according to court officials. He remains in custody and is scheduled to make his next court appearance by video on Sept. 25.