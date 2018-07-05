N.W.T. wilderness travellers surprised to learn they can't register trips with RCMP anymore

RCMP still care when hikers and boaters head out on extended trips, and will still assist with searches when people or groups are reported missing — but what they won't do is take responsibility for tracking whether people reach their destination.

Detachments are no longer registration points for wilderness travel forms — which are developed by the Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment and outline where a person is going and his or her approximate return date.

Instead they are to be left with friends or family, so they can decide if a person is missing.

The RCMP changed their official policy a decade ago, according to spokesperson Marie York-Condon.

"In 2008 RCMP ceased to assist the GNWT due to a recommendation that the wilderness traveller form be left with a responsible adult," she said in an email.

It's not clear how that message was conveyed to the public.

Many wish change was better publicized

The change has no impact on organized tours or people travelling in national parks, which have their own systems for tracking clients in the back country.

About a dozen boaters, hikers and one small-scale outfitter contacted by the CBC were surprised to learn of the change. Many said they wish it had been better publicized.

The $200 GPS [satellite SPOT] tracker that we have can post right to Facebook. - Chad Robertson

Roger Vail is a teacher and recreation snowmobiler based in Fort Smith.

"I did not know, " he said of not filing with the RCMP.

"I'm sure they don't need anything more to do but would make more sense for ENR because they know more about what's happening in the bush, especially this time of year with wildfires."

Chad Robertson and a friend are paddling from Hay River to Inuvik. Before leaving last month, they tried registering their six-week trip with the RCMP.

They were handed the form and politely told to file it with a close relative or friend.

Robertson was surprised but said he understands.

"The $200 GPS [satellite SPOT] tracker that we have can post right to Facebook," he said. "Every stop we make, everybody knows where we are ... The RCMP said that's even better than what they offer."

Cathy Allooloo of Narwhal Northern Adventures in Yellowknife is one N.W.T. businessperson who said she's known about the change for years.

"I guess I found out when I went in to register with the RCMP," she said.

"I get it. We emphasize it's up to people to have a float plan, a very specific plan of what to if a party gets into trouble. The police have better things to do."