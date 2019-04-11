Shovels, sweat and determination: Yukoners go to firefighting bootcamp

For the third year in a row, a group of Yukon First Nation citizens is being trained to fight wildfires. They're getting level one and two wildland firefighting certification.

The "Beat the Heat Bootcamp" is a nine-day training course, with classroom instruction and outdoor field training. Students learn how to work as a team, and use firefighting tools such as portable water pumps, shovels and hoses.

Some of the trainees end up with seasonal contracts with the Yukon government's Wildland Fire Management program and spend the summer working throughout the territory.

Others are trained firefighters who need to re-certify their skills.

The training program gives new recruits a taste of what it's like to be part of a firefighting team.

'I think everybody is going to see a lot of good out of this,' said Jordan Profeit of Yukon First Nations Wildfire. (Mike Rudyk CBC)

"I think everybody is going to see a lot of good out of this... it's going to bring money to their economy, and it's going to give them life lessons, I believe," said Jordan Profeit, resource manager for Yukon First Nations Wildfire, a First Nations owned and operated company that provides firefighting contract services.

He says the "bootcamp" is important for people living in Yukon's smaller communities, because they are the people who know the land and their community.

Jobs and training

The Ta'an Kwäch'än Council's Da Daghay Development Corporation saw a need three years ago to create jobs and training for their citizens. That's why the camp was created.

This year there are 100 participants, with about 80 of them being First Nations citizens from across the territory.

Chad Thomas is CEO of Yukon First Nations Wildfire.

He says the program increases the number of qualified firefighters on hand to tackle a wildfire.

The training involves classroom instruction as well as outdoor field training. (Mike Rudyk CBC)

"Right now we have about 80 [trained] firefighters... after this course, we should have around 120 that are going to be able to help protect the Yukon."

He says this year marks the first time the Yukon government is recognizing the introductory Type 2 courses the camp offers. Type 2 crews provide basic firefighting services within their home communities and are called upon when there are low risk fires.

As of last year, Yukon First Nation Wildfire had trained more than 200 firefighters.