Wildfire now 20km from Yellowknife, risk 'has risen' over last day

A wildfire burning northwest of Yellowknife is now about 20 kilometres from the city, officials said on Tuesday morning. That means it's moved about 10 kilometres closer to the capital since a day earlier.

"The fire is not expected to reach Yellowknife in the coming days, however, risk to the city and Ndilǫ has risen since yesterday," reads an update from N.W.T. Fire at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters were also expecting "significant fire behaviour" on Tuesday, with winds out of the north and northwest expected to push the fire further south and east. Smoke and falling ash was likely in Yellowknife, Ndilǫ and Dettah on Tuesday, the update reads.

Weather conditions could become more favourable on Wednesday, officials say. There's a chance of showers forecast then, and more showers expected on Thursday. Winds are also expected to shift on Thursday, "which should slow progression towards Yellowknife."

The Behchokǫ̀-Yellowknife fire was 136,109 hectares as of Tuesday morning. After the fire breached control lines to the southwest toward Boundary Creek, N.W.T. Fire said Monday morning the breach was "significant" and their top priority was to contain it.

More than a hundred members of the Canadian Armed Forces were also on their way to Yellowknife on Tuesday to help fight the fires.

Land Task Force and 2 Division Members embarking the Polaris in Quebec City on Monday on their way to Yellowknife. Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are set to be mobilized in the N.W.T. on Tuesday to help fight wildfires. (The Canadian Press)

On Monday, the City of Yellowknife declared a local state of emergency. City staff said the declaration would allow the city to use local contractors to help protect the city by helping build fire breaks.

The city is not under an evacuation alert or order.

No 'line in the sand' for evacuating Yellowknife, mayor says

Speaking to CBC's The Trailbreaker earlier on Tuesday morning, Mayor Rebecca Alty said there's no defined "line in the sand" for when an alert or order might be issued. She said it can depend on things such as weather forecasts, wind speeds and other factors.

"There's a number of variables, a number of different scenarios ... you have to take a look at the fire as a whole," she said.

"We're working hard on the fire breaks. If anything were to change, we'd communicate it with residents."

In the event of a city-wide evacuation, Alty said "then you'd be looking at aircraft. So it is about that escalating up."

Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty urged to stay calm. 'I don't think it's helpful to actually work through all these scenarios through the media or with your friends and family. I think it's important to make sure we stay calm and focus on what's current today,' she said. (Graham Shishkov/CBC)

She also urged anxious residents not to spend too much time thinking about hypothetical scenarios, and asked them to stay calm.

"I think it's important to not work yourself up too far of like, 'But then what happens? But then what happens?" Alty said.

"I don't think it's helpful to actually work through all these scenarios through the media or with your friends and family. I think it's important to make sure we stay calm and focus on what's current today."

Meantime, an evacuation order issued earlier for property owners along the Ingraham Trail east of Yellowknife has now been downgraded to an evacuation alert. Officials said they had seen "less progression than was possible" on the 40,723-hectare fire.

The evacuation alert covers the area including north Propserous Lake, north Prelude Lake and all of River Lake. Officials said downgrading the evacuation order "for now" will allow property owner to return and run their sprinklers. They advised, however, that things may change quickly.