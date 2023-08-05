Wildfire expected to grow toward Yellowknife, reach Highway 3

Fire officials expect the wildfire burning toward Yellowknife to grow between five and 10 kilometres to the east and south on Saturday, and is "highly likely" to reach Highway 3 — the city's only road connection to the rest of the territory — in the afternoon or early evening.

Despite the growth, N.W.T. Fire said the city was not at risk.

"While the smoke columns due to expected fire behaviour today will be highly visible, they are not as close as they look," reads an update from the agency.

The fire's burn area has reached nearly 114,500 hectares. It was last measured 37 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife and within one kilometre of Highway 3 at kilometre marker 284.

A highway closure would be reported on the territory's highway conditions map.

N.W.T. Fire says about 130 personnel are assigned to the fire burning near Highway 3. (Mike Westwick/N.W.T. Fire)

The territory issued an evacuation order for property owners between kilometres 284 and 306, including the Boundary Creek area, on Friday afternoon.

"The fire has not approached Boundary Creek … Reaching Boundary Creek is unlikely today, but not impossible," reads the update. "If you haven't left yet, do so for your safety."

N.W.T. Fire said airtankers would continue to take on the fire "as long as visibility allows" on Saturday.

Crews also continue to set up sprinklers and use specialized gel to try and protect buildings along the highway.

"Another challenging day ahead – with winds forecast to again come from the northwest with no rain – extreme fire behaviour and growth to the south and east expected," reads N.W.T. Fire's update.

The agency said it would issue another update Saturday around 8 p.m.