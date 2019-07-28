Wildfire smoke near Tsiigehtchic, Fort McPherson expected to clear by Monday
Wildfire burning 90 km east of Tsiigehtchic is largest in N.W.T. at about 27,319 hectares
Smokey conditions in Tsiigehtchic and Fort McPherson, N.W.T., are expected to clear up by Monday, according to a government wildfire update Sunday afternoon.
A wildfire is burning along the Mackenzie River and is about 27,319 hectares in size. It is the largest wildfire currently burning in the territory, according to the N.W.T. government's wildfire report.
The fire is about 90 kilometres east of Tsiigehtchic, and crews are monitoring the fire and setting up sprinklers at a cabin 30 kilometres northwest of the fire Sunday, states the N.W.T. Fire update.
In the territory's North Slave region, 85 people are working on two wildfires by Behchoko and Yellowknife.
The Awry Lake wildfire northwest of Yellowknife is 4,084 hectares, and the Marion Lake fire — 12 kilometres from Behchoko — remains 136 hectares as of Sunday — "thanks to cooler weather, which has prevented fire growth," states the update.
The Marion Lake fire is "not an immediate threat" to the community, says N.W.T. Fire.
Crews will remove fuels and extinguish hot spots on Sunday, states the update.
There have been three new fires in the past 48 hours caused by lightning, according to the territory's wildfire report. All three are nearest to the community of Lutselk'e, the closest being 76 kilometres away at 500 hectares in size.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.