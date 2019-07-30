Wildfire smoke prompts health advisory in Fort Good Hope, Norman Wells
Smoke exposure can cause several symptoms, including sore eyes, tears, cough and runny nose. People who are active outdoors are the most at-risk, according to the health advisory issued Tuesday morning.
Watch for symptoms of smoke exposure, including troubled breathing, say health officials
Health officials in the Northwest Territories have issued a public health advisory for Fort Good Hope and Norman Wells due to wildfire smoke in and around the communities.
Smoke exposure can have several symptoms, including sore eyes, tears, coughing and a runny nose. People who are active outdoors are the most at-risk, according to the health advisory issued Tuesday morning.
People can stay indoors with their windows and doors closed to avoid the smoke. Anyone feeling uncomfortable with serious cases of wheezing, chest discomfort, or shortness of breath should go to their local health centre.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.