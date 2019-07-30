Wildfire smoke prompts health advisory in Fort Good Hope, Norman Wells

Health officials in the Northwest Territories have issued a public health advisory for Fort Good Hope and Norman Wells due to wildfire smoke in and around the communities.

Smoke exposure can have several symptoms, including sore eyes, tears, coughing and a runny nose. People who are active outdoors are the most at-risk, according to the health advisory issued Tuesday morning.

People can stay indoors with their windows and doors closed to avoid the smoke. Anyone feeling uncomfortable with serious cases of wheezing, chest discomfort, or shortness of breath should go to their local health centre.