Wildfire between Wrigley and Fort Simpson still not a threat to residents, says environment department

The wildfire burning between Wrigley and Fort Simpson, N.W.T., has grown to about 3,000 hectares in size, but it doesn't pose a threat to residents, says the territory's environment department.

The fire has shut down Highway 1 between kilometre markers 553 and 690, and is burning on both sides of the road. The N'Dulee Ferry crossing is also closed to the public so that firefighters can "do their work," said an update from the department Wednesday.

The wildfire is about six kilometres north of the Willowlake River and 40 kilometres south of Wrigley.

"We are hearing a lot of concern that communities are in danger. This is not true at this time," the update said.

"Crews and aircraft are working hard to battle the wildfire and limit its growth."

The territory said there is a lot of smoke in the region, and flames are visible from many areas.

"It is natural to feel unnerved," it said. "But please, do your best to avoid sharing unconfirmed information."

The focus currently is on cabins and homes, including those near Willowlake.

There are multiple fire crews onsite, the territory said, along with an air-tanker group based in Fort Simpson "attacking the fire from the air regularly."

It's expected the fire will grow over the coming days due to dry weather. The smoke is expected to be heavy for a 10 kilometre radius as well. On the open sections of the highway, visibility remains poor.

The territory said it will make regular updates if and when the situation changes.

"In the meantime, stay safe, and please, do everything you can to prevent another wildfire."

People can also find the latest information on the territory's wildfire website.