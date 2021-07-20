Wildfire near Carmacks is 1 of 8 new fires discovered in Yukon yesterday

Yukon Protective Services said eight new fires were discovered in the territory on Monday, including fires near Mayo, Dawson City, and — most visibly — in the Carmacks district.

"The most visible fire is Carmacks fire five, a 17-hectare lightning-caused fire," it wrote in a tweet put out Tuesday morning.

Though most of the new fires are in wilderness zones and are being monitored, the Carmacks fire has crews on site.

"It's near Tatlmain Lake, which has a Selkirk First Nation site there," said Julia Duchesne with Wildland Fire Management. "There's some cabins there. So what our crews are doing on the ground right now is visiting those cabins and the camps there, putting protections in place and just making sure that they're protected from that fire."

As of Tuesday, there were 41 fires burning in the territory.

The largest fire is near Aishihik Road at kilometre 45, and is now considered under control.

According to the government's fire update website, "no damage has been reported to nearby buildings or infrastructure" in the Aishihik Road area

Right now, the Watson Lake fire management district is under a Level 2 burn restriction, meaning cooking and warming fires are only allowed in fire pits and stoves at campgrounds.

Several Yukon areas are under extreme fire danger ratings, including Champagne, Carmacks and Faro.

Fort Liard, N.W.T., which sits in the southwest corner of that territory, not far from the Yukon border, is also listed with an extreme fire danger rating.