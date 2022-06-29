Wildfire near Nahanni Butte, N.W.T., declared under control

A wildfire near Nahanni Butte, N.W.T., was brought under control on Thursday and is expected to be declared extinguished in the coming days.

The recent cool weather has assisted fire crews in handling the larger fires across the territory, said Jessica Davey-Quantick, a fire information officer with the territorial government.

Crews would monitor the fire near Nahanni Butte overnight Friday to ensure it remains out, she said while on CBC's Trails End Friday afternoon.

"At this point there is no risk to the community," Davey-Quantick said.

Another fire that was of concern, near Wrigley, is expected to be under control soon too.

Davey-Quantick said firefighters are still trying to determine the size of the wildfire near Wrigley, but it was previously reported at 21,933 hectares.

"It did cross the highway and it was something of great concern," she said.

"We're really grateful to everyone in the community and all the fire crews who put all that hard work in to keep everyone safe."

She expects warm weather in the North Slave region to raise the fire risk over the next few days.

"We really need people this weekend to make sure that they're watching themselves and making sure their fires are safe at all times," Davey-Quantick said.

There are currently 104 active fires reported across the N.W.T., but no new ones have sparked in the past 24 hours.