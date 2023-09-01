Wildfire near Hay River could travel 20 kilometres east tomorrow: N.W.T. Fire

A massive wildfire burning near Hay River, N.W.T. could travel 20 kilometres east because of strong winds blowing from the south and the west on Friday, says N.W.T. Fire.

In an update Thursday evening, the wildfire agency said there was "potential" for the fire to travel that distance along Highway 5, toward its junction with Highway 6. That stretch of highway is already closed, because the fire — which has burned through more than 4170 square kilometres of land — has already crossed it, as well as Highway 2, in several areas.

N.W.T. Fire also said it had heard reports of civilians who had returned to Hay River Thursday and urged them to leave. "The town is not safe — and it is especially unsafe for the next 48 hours."

The territorial wildfire agency said it was able to get "good work done" on Thursday, as heavy smoke began to lift in the afternoon, allowing flights to get into the air. The agency has been saying for days now, however, that things will start to get really difficult on Friday.

It says the strong winds, which are expected to gust up to 60 kilometres per hour during the day, can cause extreme fire behaviour, flying embers that can trigger spot fires, and flames that might encroach on neighborhoods in the town and the surrounding area.

The wildfire agency says air tankers and helicopters will be dispatched, as soon as the visibility allows, to reduce the fire's intensity and its growth. Structural firefighters have a "strong plan" to fight the fire if it reaches the town, N.W.T. Fire said.