Behchoko wildfire has reached, but not crossed, Frank Channel, N.W.T. Fire says

In its Wednesday evening fire update, N.W.T. Fire said the wildfire that burned through several homes in Rae has not yet reached Edzo.

At 9:15 p.m., N.W.T. Fire said the wildfire did reach Frank Channel earlier in the day, but crews were prepared for that eventuality and had installed sprinklers on homes and infrastructure in the area.

The Stagg River power station is still intact and the fibre optic line along Highway 3 has not been burned.

N.W.T. Fire said extreme winds pushed the fire further west, with "major flare-ups seen around Rae and along Highway 3 as a result."

The update did not list any new property damage beyond the three homes that burned in Rae on Tuesday night.

Winds are expected to shift Thursday to push the fire north instead of west.

The N.W.T. government announced around 9:30 p.m. that Highway 3 between Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀ has reopened. The highway has opened and closed several times in recent days, depending on conditions. Its status can be checked on the N.W.T.'s highway conditions map.