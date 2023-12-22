Wildfire evacuation delays opening of Yellowknife aquatic centre

The evacuation of Yellowknife over the summer due to a wildfire will delay the opening of the highly anticipated aquatic centre.

Sheila Bassi-Kellett, Yellowknife's city manager, told CBC News that the project will likely be delayed about two and a half months.

Sheila Bassi-Kellett, Yellowknife's city manager, said the evacuation led to delays in the construction of the aquatic centre. (Luke Carroll/CBC)

The city initially expected the building to be completed in September 2024, but Bassi-Kellett said the aquatic centre likely won't open until sometime between January and March 2025.

"Virtually everything that went on in the city, we had to press pause for three weeks during August and early September," she said.

The cost of constructing the pool, however, is not expected to increase due to provisions in the contract between the city and the builders that protect against significant cost fluctuations.

Bassi-Kellett added there are contingency costs, which are estimated expenses for potential disruptions, that are being used as a result of the delay.

"We are eating into a bit of that contingency with some of these delays, but we are still within the overall budget," she said.

The city of Yellowknife is locked into a $71-million price tag for the project.

In November 2021, residents of Yellowknife voted through a city referendum to support the city borrowing $10 million toward the completion of the proposed new aquatic centre.

The rest of the project is being paid for by federal grant funding, and other government funding streams along with some city savings.

A photo of the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool in Yellowknife. The pool will be replaced by an aquatic centre that is being built beside it. It's still undetermined what will happen to the old pool when the new one opens, but one idea that's been floated is turning it into an arts centre. (Luke Carroll/CBC)

The future aquatic centre will replace the aging Ruth Inch Memorial Pool, but what will happen with the former pool is still undecided.

Bassi-Kellett said the city was hoping to determine the facility's future this past year, but this was also delayed.

"We never want to see a building that's good... to not be utilized," she said.

"And so we do have plans to look at what the options and opportunities could be for that building. We're hoping to get to that work in 2024."

One suggestion for the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool is turning it into an arts centre.