Out-of-control wildfire caused by lightning declared in Dehcho region

A lightning-caused fire has been reported in the Dehcho region of the Northwest Territories.

The fire is affecting around 1,289 hectares, says a news release from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources on Friday.

It was discovered overnight near Ndulee Crossing approximately 70 kilometres north-west of Fort Simpson, N.W.T. It's being pushed south toward the Mackenzie River by winds, the release says.

Fire crews are currently trying to bring the wildfire under control. The department says there are no immediate concerns about property, cabins, or infrastructure in the area.

"Fire crews are monitoring these values closely – including the Mackenzie Valley Fibre Optic Line roughly eight kilometres north-northeast, [and the] Enbridge pump stations 15 kilometres southeast and 10 kilometres west," the release says.

Cabins along the highway are also being monitored.

The wildfire will be reassessed daily to determine the likely risk to property, cabins or infrastructure.

"If the fire behaviour and risk exceeds current efforts," the release says, then wildfire officials may "complete values protection activities" such as putting in sprinklers around areas of interest or pulling off the fire.

It brings the total number fires to three in the territory so far. The other two were abandoned campfires and have been extinguished. No hectares of land were affected by those, Mike Westwick, a wildfire information officer, confirmed.