Wildfire closes N.W.T.'s Highway 7 from B.C. border to Fort Liard

An N.W.T. highway that crosses into B.C. is closed as a result of a wildfire burning nearby.

This comes as an evacuation alert was issued for the area of B.C. just south of Fort Liard, N.W.T.

Fort Nelson First Nation posted on Facebook that the wildfire located at kilometre 56 of Highway 77 is moving unpredictably due to extreme wind conditions.

"If you know of anyone camping or travelling in the Highway 77 area, please contact them and urge them to leave the area immediately," the post reads.

Highway 77 connects to N.W.T.'s Highway 7, which is closed from the B.C. border to Fort Liard, the N.W.T. government announced Saturday morning on social media.

This is just the latest highway to close this weekend as a result of wildfires. All highways leading into the N.W.T. from the south are currently closed.

N.W.T. Fire announced Highway 1, which crosses into northern Alberta, closed on Friday evening due wildfire activity. The highway is expected to open and close throughout the weekend as severe weather is anticipated.

According to the N.W.T. highway map, Highway 5 which connects Fort Smith to northeastern Alberta is also closed. A wildfire has been burning near the highway in Fort Smith for weeks.

The only road leading to and from the N.W.T. that remains open is the Dempster Highway, which connects the Beaufort Delta to the Yukon.

Within the territory, highways 2 and 6 remain closed as well.

The road closures come just after the city of Yellowknife and the Yellowknives Dene First Nation announced Wednesday as a return date for evacuees.