Wildfire prompts closure of Highway 1 in N.W.T. between Fort Simpson and Wrigley

Highway 1 between Fort Simpson and Wrigley in the Northwest Territories has been closed because of a wildfire in the area, according to the territorial government.

The infrastructure department said in a tweet on Friday evening that the highway would be closed until further notice because the fire is near the highway.

On its website, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources said the fire, dubbed FS-015, had "exceeded fire suppression efforts" and the department was "undertaking value protection."

There's no risk to communities in the area, it said.

As of Saturday morning, the department said there were 26 active fires in the territory — two of which cropped up in the past 24 hours.