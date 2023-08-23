Wildfire in Wood Buffalo National Park breaches dozer guard near Fort Fitzgerald

A massive wildfire burning in Wood Buffalo National Park saw significant growth on Tuesday.

The fire has been burning about four kilometres from Fort Smith, N.W.T., and six kilometres from Fort Fitzgerald, Alta., for more than a week.

In an update shared Tuesday evening to social media, park officials said most of the fire's growth was toward Fort Fitzgerald.

"Despite intense helicopter bucketing throughout the day, the wildfire breached the first dozer guard," reads the update. "Structure protection in that area was turned on earlier in the day."

There is a second dozer guard closer to the community. The update, timestamped at 9:30 p.m., stated that the fire had not breached that second guard and had not reached the community.

It's not clear how close the fire came to the community overnight.

While crews had requested two airtanker groups to help fight the fire, both were grounded due to poor visibility.

Earlier in the day, officials said they were preparing for a controlled burn south of Highway 5. The update said the burn was successful.

"This operation was able to tie the area near the fire guard into the road in a controlled manner," reads the update.

On Wednesday morning, fire information officer Jessica Davey-Quantick said there will likely be more challenging days ahead for Fort Smith.

"We're expecting really dry conditions, rising temperatures ... going into the weekend. And that's going to increase fire activity," she said.

During a news conference Tuesday evening, Jennifer Young, a director with the N.W.T.'s Department of Municipal and Community Affairs, said there have been reports of residents returning to Fort Smith or planning to do so.

The update issued by park officials stressed that it was unsafe for residents to return.

"We understand you want to go home but now is not the time, please be patient so that our crews and incident management teams can focus on this wildfire, rather than worrying about people who have re-entered the community unauthorized."