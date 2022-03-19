Wild Yukon Furs owners opening outlet in Skagway, Alaska

The owners of Whitehorse's Wild Yukon Furs will be expanding their business this spring as they open an outlet in Skagway, Alaska.

"It's going to be a lot like what folks are accustomed to seeing in our Whitehorse store, but just way bigger," said Vanessa Aegirsdottir, who owns the business with George Bahm.

"George and I will be working down there, meeting folks, telling the stories, teaching about the fur and why we do what we do," she said.

For Bahm, it's a very personal project.

He said what he values about selling furs is that it allows him and Aegirsdottir to support Yukon Indigenous trappers and share his heritage with those who buy the products. They make a point of talking with customers, letting them know where the products came from, how they were harvested, and a little bit of the history of the fur trade.

"For us, we really feel like the people that walk out of the store are taking that story with them. And that's the exciting part, is to be able to do that," he said.

Some fox fur products are displayed at Wild Yukon Furs. (Submitted by Wild Yukon Furs)

The sheer volume of people who pass through Skagway as they disembark from the cruise ships will make it more challenging to have those conversations with customers, Bahm said, but he's looking forward to it.

"We're trying to bring something unique and tying it back to our cultural heritage of the fur trade that's thousands of years old," he said.

"You know, we always approach fur and anything we harvest on the land, it's done with the utmost respect," he said. "So when people wear fur, it's worn in a respectful manner and cared for in a respectful manner as we were taught to do from the beginning."

'Pretty exciting'

Bahm said one of the biggest things he saw value in when they opened the Whitehorse store was that their fur was being used locally.

"I could see where the fur was going," said Bahm, who is a trapper. "It helped me connect to my place, to my travel, and it became viable again."

Lynx pelts are among the many fur products Wild Yukon Furs sells. (Submitted by Wild Yukon Furs)

He said their store was currently supporting at least three Yukon Indigenous trappers and he'd love nothing more than to grow the fur industry and support more of them.

"So this is pretty exciting to see how Skagway and the sales there will relate back to demand and then get people on the land," he said.

No obstacles, just 'stuff to do, stuff to do'

The couple thought of opening an outlet in Skagway before the pandemic but plans had to be altered.

Aegirsdottir said there have been "a lot of moving parts" to opening a business in a different country but not anything she would describe as an obstacle.

"It's just been stuff to do, stuff to do, stuff to do. The most complicated part, funnily enough, isn't actually the international business part. It's the onerous nature of getting the work visa and all of the spreadsheets and the explanations and documentation. There's a lot of government folks that are hard at work making this happen," she said with a laugh.

Aegirsdottir said that in 2019, there were about 1.4 million cruise ship visitors in Skagway.

"That's not even counting highway visitors," she said.

Local Skagway officials told her they expect about 700,000 visitors in total this year.

"That means basically the entire Yukon worth of humans on Broadway [in Skagway] every day that there's full ships, which is like three of the five months. God help me," she said with another laugh.