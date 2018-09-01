Why Yellowknife's summer was a bummer: CBC meteorologist Ashley Brauweiler explains

Even though the temperatures were statistically around average, many Yellowknifers have been mourning this year's summer that never was.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures hovered around the 20 C average. Yellowknife saw five days where the mercury rose above 27 C, and only one day where it touched 30 C.

Environment Canada says 244 millimetres of rain have fallen in the city since June 1, with 114.1 millimetres of that falling in June alone. That month was a record-breaker in terms of precipitation.

Why was the weather so cool and damp?

CBC meteorologist Ashley Brauweiler explains why Yellowknife's summer 2018 was a bummer. 2:20

CBC meteorologist Ashley Brauweiler explains it all comes down to the jet stream. That's the winds in the upper levels of the Earth's atmosphere that move weather systems all across the world, kind of like a conveyor belt.

The jet stream was weaker than usual this summer, which means weather patterns didn't move as much.

That means the cool weather and rain over Yellowknife wasn't pushed through by the jet stream — instead the cooler systems swirled around overhead.

So what's next?

According to Brauweiler, climatologists are predicting a 60 to 70 per cent chance of El Nino in the coming months. That could lead to warmer and drier weather this fall and winter for parts of the Yukon and Northwest Territories, depending on the strength of the warm phase.

"But don't hold me to it," says Brauweiler. "This could change over the next couple months."