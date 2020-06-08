Whooping cough outbreak declared in Sanikiluaq

There's a whooping cough outbreak in Sanikiluaq, Nunavut, according to a news release from the territorial government Monday morning.

Whooping cough (pertussis) is a disease of the lungs and throat.

It spreads easily from person to person and anyone who is mildly ill is advised to stay home until symptoms are gone. A case was first detected in late May in the community.

Parents of babies and young children should be especially cautious as the most severe cases are in children under the age of one, states the news release.

Early diagnosis of and treatment is important, the news release states.

If any of the following symptoms are experienced, call a nearby health centre:

a cough that lasts longer than a week.

a cough followed by an unusual sound that sounds like "whoop."

trouble breathing.

vomiting after coughing.

coughing that is worse at night.

a high fever (39°C and above) that lasts more than three days.

Whooping cough can be prevented by getting vaccinated, according to the government. People should check that their vaccines are up to date.

Other precautions include frequent hand washing, coughing into your sleeve or tissue and avoiding sharing food, drinks, utensils or toothbrushes.

More about whooping cough can be learned on the Nunavut Department of Health's website.