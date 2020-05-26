Whooping cough outbreak declared in N.W.T. on Jan. 15 now over

The whooping cough outbreak declared in the Yellowknife and Tłı̨chǫ regions of the Northwest Territories on Jan. 15 is now over.

According to a news release Tuesday from the territory's chief public health officer, there has not been a new case of the illness after "two full incubation periods (42 days)."

Whooping cough — also called pertussis — is a contagious infection in the lungs caused by bacteria in the mouth, nose and throat. It's most dangerous for infants and children under one year old.

Residents are told they should still get vaccinated.

"Although this outbreak is over, we still have work to do," the news release reads in part. "Residents can protect their loved ones from pertussis by getting vaccinated."

The vaccine is free of charge, but its effects can fade over time. Youth are offered booster doses in Grade 7, and adults every 10 years.

Pregnant women are advised to get vaccinated between the 27th and 32nd weeks of their pregnancy, regardless of when they had their last dose, to help prevent the spread of whooping cough to their newborns.