43 year-old Whitehorse man in custody on child pornography charges

A Whitehorse man was charged with possession of child pornography and making child pornography available. (CBC)

A man from Whitehorse has been arrested for child pornography offences.

The Yukon RCMP Internet Child Exploitation Investigator, with help from the Major Crime Unit, arrested a 43 year-old man in Whitehorse on Tuesday, according to a news release issued Thursday.

The man was charged with possession of child pornography and making child pornography available.

The man was taken into custody.

He appeared in court on Wednesday and was remanded.

