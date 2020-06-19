Man arrested and charged for attempted murder, say Whitehorse RCMP

Whitehorse RCMP have arrested and charged a man in connection to an alleged stabbing incident earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Whitehorse RCMP received a report of a man who had been apparently stabbed in the early morning hours in the Granger subdivision, according to a news release Friday.

The victim received emergency medical care for his injuries, the release states.

On Wednesday evening, Whitehorse RCMP arrested a suspect.

Jonah Vern Papequash, 20, has been charged with attempted murder and failure to comply with a probation order.

Papequash made his first court appearance in Territorial Court on Thursday afternoon and was taken into custody.