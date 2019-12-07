New youth transition home opens in Whitehorse

A new youth transition home is open in Whitehorse, to help young people progress out of foster care and become more independent.

The facility will be an alternative to traditional group home care.

"It's an honour to be here, to open this new and innovative program that will support youth in our community — particularly young people in care and those transitioning out of care," said Minister of Social Services Pauline Frost, at a news conference on Friday.

She spoke at the newly-renovated home at 22 Wann Road in Porter Creek, called Nts' äw Chua.

The home has supportive housing with four bedrooms and 24/7 staffing for youth, primarily those aged 15 to 17.

The other side of the home has four semi-independent suites for older youth, aged 17 to 19. The suites are fully furnished with kitchens and dining rooms, and are designed to offer youth more independence while still having the support and services they may require.

The newly-renovated home is on Wann Road in the Porter Creek neighbourhood. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

"We were able to draw on a wealth of experience and knowledge to create a program that will better support youth on the path of living independently, and young adults who have already made the transition," said Frost.

Frost said the new home also will provide day services for youth up to the age of 24.

Young people between 15 and 19 will have to apply for new services and housing. Youth must be currently receiving or eligible to receive services from Yukon's family and children's services division.

Frost said youth will be able to access skilled staff, such as culinary mentors to learn how to cook a meal on their own. They can also get help with career planning and a liaison will help youth connect with their families' culture and community.

'They didn't know how to boil an egg'

Simone Fournel, a senior policy and project strategist for Health and Social Services, said in the past the department didn't have a focus on youth transitioning out of care.

"This program is very specifically geared to give all those life skills," said Fournel.

'We are already getting questions from other places in Canada,' said Simone Fournel, left, of Yukon's Department of Health and Social Services. Minister Pauline Frost looks on. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

"Some youth gave us feedback that they didn't know how to boil an egg when they left our care."

She said another part of the youth transition home is allowing family members to visit.

"So if they come from an outside community like Ross River or Watson Lake, we would be able to have their family come and visit right here in the program," she said.

Fournel said the new transition home is leading-edge.

"We are already getting questions from other places in Canada, because a lot of other places in Canada are looking at the same problem of youth exiting care and having the same challenges," she said.

Some applications from youth are already being reviewed. A total of ten young people can be accommodated in the new home.

Young people older than 19 can apply to use the services, but cannot live there.