Yukon RCMP looking for missing Whitehorse teenager

RCMP in Whitehorse are asking for help to locate 16-year-old Crystal Francey.

In a news release Tuesday evening, RCMP say they were made aware that Francey was missing on Monday.

She is five feet, five inches tall, and weighs approximately 170 pounds. Francey has short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5551.