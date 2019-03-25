Skip to Main Content
Woman allegedly dragged by truck in downtown Whitehorse

RCMP say a 37-year-old woman was seriously injured early Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to Seventh Avenue and Wheeler Street early Saturday morning, where a woman had been allegedly dragged by a pickup and seriously injured. (Submitted by Deborah Turner-Davis)

Yukon RCMP are investigating after a woman was allegedly dragged by a pickup truck in downtown Whitehorse early Saturday morning.

In a news release, police say they were called at about 5:45 a.m. to Seventh Avenue and Wheeler Street, where a woman had been "seriously injured."

The 37-year-old woman had allegedly been dragged a short distance by the truck. She was later flown to hospital in Vancouver for care.

Police say the vehicle and driver have since been found.

No charges have been laid. 

