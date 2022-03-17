Whitehorse woman dives into freezing water to save her 10-month-old puppy

Rachel Diaz and her boyfriend decided to take their dogs for a walk last weekend on Whitehorse's Chadburn Lake, a popular spot for polar plunges during the winter.

Walking on the lake, they came upon the first pool, which was solidly covered with ice.

Diaz's 10-month-old French bulldog, Wilma, was unleashed. Wilma went ahead and reached the second pool. Its covering wasn't as solid as the first, and when the puppy walked on it, she instantly fell right through.

Diaz said her dog doesn't know how to swim so when she couldn't see her dog's head bobbing, she knew she had to save her.

"I had my Sorel boots on, I had my parka on, my phone was in my jacket, my key fob was in my jacket," Diaz said.

But that didn't stop her.

"It was just like an instinct, like a switch just went off," she said.

Diaz dove in, her knees hitting the ice.

She could tell her puppy was trying to get out of the water but she was also sinking.

"I kept trying to push her up out of the water. And then finally, once I got a hold of her collar, I was able to shimmy her over the edge so my boyfriend could pull her out, which he did," she said.

She didn't realize it at the time she dove into the pool, but her boyfriend had grabbed one of her feet, which allowed him to pull her out of the water after she rescued the dog.

She said they ran back to their vehicles, both in shock because of how fast it all had happened.

"I was probably in the water for only a minute, but it felt like a lifetime," she said.

Diaz with her dog, Wilma. She said Wilma is fine after the incident. 'She seems like nothing really happened to her.' (Submitted by Rachel Diaz)

Signage

Diaz said she knows she shouldn't have been walking on the ice, and that the dogs should have been on leashes. But she believes there should be some sort of information near the lake to let people know about the pools and the possibility of them not being covered or being only thinly covered.

"If I had known, if there was like some sort of signage or some sort of taping, I'm pretty sure we would have been more cautious," she said.

Although there was no one else there at the time, she said a lot of people walk on the frozen lake with their kids and their dogs.

"Realistically, it could have happened to anyone," she said.

'Like nothing really happened to her'

In hindsight, Diaz said that while the incident was "pretty traumatizing," she's grateful she was able to get her puppy out of the freezing water.

"My phone is still fine surprisingly, and my key fob is fine. I didn't lose a boot or anything," she said.

She did, however, sustain some bruising on her knees and legs.

As for Wilma, Diaz says she's fine.

"She seems like nothing really happened to her."