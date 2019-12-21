Whitehorse store's 'free' box helps people spread the love

As ideas go, it's pretty simple — put a box of unwanted stuff outside your store.

But Jane Wilberforce, co-owner of The Wish Factory in downtown Whitehorse, says her store's free box has been revelatory.

"It's just been so lovely to see people so happy," she said.

"We cry at least once a day, because there's so much sharing and caring that has resulted."

Wilberforce and co-owner Tara Kolla opened the little store a few years ago, as a kind of vintage boutique. Wilberforce describes the collection of secondhand goods inside as "a little bit of crazy, a little bit of practical."

Outside, there's a box — or several — marked "FREE." There might be clothes inside, or toys, or other household odds and ends.

"We have a small store and [are] fairly particular about what we're selling here, and we end up having extra things," Wilberforce said.

'I cannot believe how many like, really nice, kind people live in this town,' said Wilberforce. (George Maratos/CBC)

"There's a lot of people in the neighborhood that could really use free items. Things like gently-used socks, hotel shampoos, you name it. We'll put out everything and most things go."

One man, who didn't want to be named, came and found himself some pants.

"It's a good pant for winter, it's a woolly-type pant. I'm hoping it'll fit," he said. "If this stuff is going to be wasted, I'll use it — that's for certain."

'They're out there thinking of people'

Wilberforce said she's been struck by how many people come looking for goods to give to others in need. She tears up as she talks about it.

"I cannot believe how many like, really nice, kind people live in this town," she said. "They're going through some really hard times, and yet they're out there thinking of other people and getting things for other people."

The Wish Factory in downtown Whitehorse. (George Maratos/CBC)

She recalled one woman who did not have a lot of money, but was putting together a care package for another woman who'd just moved to Canada from Iran.

Another time, a man came and collected a blow dryer and a couple of curling irons.

"He wanted to take them back to the shelter, because he knew some women that would appreciate them. So it's been pretty darn cute, watching people.

"It just gives them the opportunity to spread the love, and they do it."