'This is madness': People rally in Whitehorse for MP to comment on Wetʼsuwetʼen raids

Supporters in Whitehorse are looking for answers from their local member of parliament after outlining their concerns following police raids on Wet'suwet'en territory.

More than 20 people rallied outside the office of Yukon MP Larry Bagnell Monday.

They were there to support Wetʼsuwetʼen blocking construction of the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline through their traditional territory. RCMP began enforcing a court order against those blockades last Thursday.

"We're seeing this far too much where governments and large corporations are being given preferential treatment over the rights and freedoms of Indigenous people," said Richard Gartner, who's of First Nation descent in Alberta, at the rally in Whitehorse.

"It's gotta stop. Like, this is madness."

On Friday, supporters sent a letter to Bagnell's office. Monday, they returned for answers.

"That was a call to action for him to speak about the issue and actually take action in terms of what's going on to a nation," said Roberta Nakoochee, one of the supporters.

"He told us that he would read the letter, learn more about the issue, and get back to us."

Nakoochee said that staff working at Bagnell's office told the group that he wasn't in the territory and that they should send him an email instead.