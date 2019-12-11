Whitehorse is getting a new transit app with real-time bus tracking

Whitehorse transit is modernizing its services starting next year, with plans for a bus schedule app and e-payment options.

The app will let riders use their smartphone to see, in real time, where their bus is on its route and when it will arrive at their stop.

"In our cold climate, there is a need for people to know ... what exact time should I be standing at the bus stop," said Michael Reyes, manager of business and technology for the city.

City buses already operate on a set schedule, but they're not always able to keep to it.

"Some of those times may or may not be accurate, you know, at a certain instant," Reyes said. "So you would see whether the bus is stuck on the Riverdale bridge, for example."

A U.S.-based company was awarded the three-year $181,400 contract to make it happen, starting next year.

The transit app will also allow riders to pay fares using their mobile phones, so they don't have to fumble for change or tickets.

There will be no more fumbling for change, if you load the app with credit to pay your fares. (Paul Tukker/CBC)

"The idea is for you to be able to load the app with enough credit, that you could use for riding the bus," Reyes said.

The city plans to spend the first part of 2020 implementing and testing the new system.

The goal is to have it up and running in time for the start of the next school year.