Transgender crosswalk provokes 'attitudes of disrespect,' says Whitehorse man

The City of Whitehorse has re-painted a colourful downtown crosswalk, to show support for transgender people — and this time, the paint job is meant to last.

But not everybody likes the idea, according to resident Justin Lemphers.

He was walking downtown on Thursday as city workers applied the new paint job. The crosswalk at Main Street and Third Avenue was first painted with the transgender pride colours last year, but within months the paint had mostly worn away.

Now the markings are permanent.

Lemphers says he overheard a pedestrian "grumbling to himself about transgender folks," as he walked by the city workers on Friday. Then Lemphers overheard another group of people talking nearby, so he struck up a conversation.

"Their commentary wasn't very flattering, and they thought it was a complete waste of time and money," Lemphers said.

A transgender pride crosswalk in downtown Whitehorse. (Paul Tukker/CBC)

"I said, 'well I'm sorry to hear that.' I said, 'I think it's great, I think it shows that our city cares about diversity and inclusion,'" Lemphers said.

"It was just really hard to hear some of the attitudes of disrespect."

The City of Whitehorse also painted a rainbow-coloured crosswalk at the intersection last year. That paint job proved more durable but also drew some initial scorn, in the form of black skid marks.

Lemphers said the crosswalks are about promoting tolerance toward people who face discrimination daily.

"The challenges that they face are unreal. The safety challenges, just finding a safe washroom, finding acceptance among their family, their community," Lemphers said.

"When I walked past the city workers, I complimented them on the great job they were doing."