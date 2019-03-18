Tires slashed on more than a dozen vehicles in Whitehorse

RCMP in Whitehorse are investigating a series of tire slashings that happened Sunday night, or early Monday morning, in part of the downtown.

In a news release, police say tires were slashed on more than a dozen vehicles along Sixth Avenue between Strickland and Jarvis streets, and also near Third Avenue and Wood Street.

Police are asking anybody whose vehicle was targeted, or saw suspicious behaviour in the area at the time, to contact them at 867-667-5555.