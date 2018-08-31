Former Whitehorse teacher denies all sexual abuse allegations by former student

Paul Deuling says he was a teacher at various Yukon schools starting in 1980 until his retirement, and that he was employed by the Yukon government — but he denies all allegations that he sexually abused his former student, Desire Mitchell.

Deuling filed a statement of defence in the Supreme Court of Yukon. Mitchell filed her statement of claim against Deuling, and the Government of Yukon, last March.

File photo of Paul Deuling in 2003. (CBC)

Mitchell's claim says "in or about" the 1978-1979 school year, Deuling was her grade four teacher at Jack Hulland Elementary School in Whitehorse.

She says that's when the sexual abuse started.

Mitchell says it began with inappropriate touching and grooming for further abuse, and culminated in rape in the summer of 1986 when she was a student at F.H. Collins High School.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The Yukon Government has not yet filed its statement of defence.

Mitchell's lawsuit states Deuling was an employee of the government during the alleged abuse, therefore the Government of Yukon is "vicariously liable for the sexual abuse."