Whitehorse cabbie charged with impaired driving after collision

A Whitehorse taxi driver has been charged with drunk driving after a collision over the lunch hour on Monday.

In a news release, RCMP say the 61-year-old cabbie's Kia Sorento collided with a Ford F-150 truck in Riverdale, at about 12:30 p.m. It happened at the intersection of Lewes Blvd. and Klondike Rd.

The 33-year-old woman driving the truck suffered minor injuries, and both vehicles were "significantly damaged," police say.

The taxi driver was charged with impaired driving, as well as refusing to provide a breath sample.

Police did not release the name of man charged or the cab company involved.