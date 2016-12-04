Whitehorse taxi companies that had their business licences revoked have 30 days to appeal

The manager of bylaw services for the city of Whitehorse said the two taxi companies that had their business licences revoked — Premier Cabs and Grizzly Bear Taxi — have 30 days to appeal.

Doug Spencer said if the companies decide to appeal, a special meeting of city council will take place to consider "the history and nature of the complaints and convictions."

The companies had their licences revoked for numerous violations of the city's vehicle-for-hire bylaw, which regulates how taxi companies must operate.

Véronique Maggiore, the interim executive director of the Victoria Faulkner Women's Centre, said she hopes the decision to revoke the business licences had something to do with the safety issue regarding sexualized violence and violence.

Spencer would not provide additional details about the infractions.

Revoking the business licences of both companies means there are 18 fewer cabs operating in the city, said Spencer.

"However, the owners of the [three] other companies are aware and they have been taking on drivers from the former company," he said.

Maggiore said that's good, if the drivers are safe.

Safety concerns remain

Several women's groups have been advocating for years for tougher rules for taxi companies to make them safer.

Maggiore said she commends the city for taking action but added it doesn't address the larger issue of safety.

She said she's witnessed altercations and disagreements between clients of the centre she runs and taxi drivers right outside the centre.

"I would like to see city council strike a standing committee on transportation safety that would include women's groups who have been working on this issue for a long time now and would include recommendations for improving reporting of bylaws," she said.