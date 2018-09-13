Charge dropped against Whitehorse taxi driver ticketed for not wearing mask while driving wife home

A Whitehorse taxi driver has been cleared of violating one of Yukon's COVID-19 rules after not wearing a mask in his cab while driving his wife home.

Justice of the Peace Sharman Morrison dismissed the Civil Emergency Measures Act (CEMA) charge against Mohamed Abdullahi in territorial court on Tuesday.

Abdullahi had been ticketed for failing to wear a mask in an indoor public space, the definition of which includes taxis per a ministerial order made under CEMA.

At a brief trial on May 25, an enforcement officer Adam Fredericks had testified that, while on patrol the evening on Jan. 6, he and his partner saw a Dodge Grand Caravan with Whitehorse Taxi labels turning onto Fourth Avenue in downtown Whitehorse.

Fredericks said that he could see the driver, who was not wearing a mask, and a passenger in the back of the cab. He and his partner went to the Whitehorse Taxi dispatch centre, where the cab was identified as Abdullahi's.

Same bubble

Abdullahi, who represented himself during the trial, acknowledged that he wasn't wearing a mask at the time but said that the passenger in the vehicle with him was his wife, whom he had just picked up from the grocery store and was bringing home.

He testified that he owned the vehicle and drove it both as a taxi and for personal use, and argued that he didn't have to have a mask on when Fredericks saw him because it was a personal trip and because he was in the same COVID-19 "bubble" as his wife.

Territorial Crown Ryan Wiens argued at trial that Abdullahi's use of the vehicle or who was in it with him was irrelevant because the legislation requires taxi drivers to wear a mask in their vehicles at all times, even if they're alone.

The purpose of the rule, he said, was to give future passengers peace of mind and to avoid any potential airborne transmission of COVID-19 in a small confined space, adding that Abdullahi had picked up other passengers earlier in the day.

Morrison, however, was not swayed.

In her decision, she pointed out that the legislation, in defining what constitutes an "indoor public space," lumps taxis into a category of vehicles being used to perform a "commercial ride-sharing service" or vehicle-for-hire. Abdullahi, she said, was clearly using his van for personal reasons at the time and therefore was not in violation of mask-wearing rules.

Convictions under CEMA come with a maximum penalty of a $500 fine plus $75 victim surcharge, six months in jail or both.