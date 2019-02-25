Whitehorse shop cuts waste for greener tattoos

Their tattoos may be multi-coloured, but the owners of Whitehorse's Molotov and Bricks are trying to make business a little greener.

"Tattoo artists produce a lot of garbage," said Kirsty Wells, a tattoo artist at Molotov and Bricks.

"We produce a load of waste every single day. Honestly, it feels shameful, for someone trying to you know, make changes — not only in the environment but to our community as well."

Wells says that's why the shop is making a shift away from single-use plastics.

"We're ... using as many plant-based biodegradable or compostable single-use plastics as much as possible," she said.

"That has reduced my waste to one [kitchen garbage bag] per week, instead of per day."

She said it's getting easier, as there are a more Canadian companies offering greener supplies, such as biodegradable gloves, or organic skin care products. She says lots of tattoo shops are making a similar shift.

A supply of biodegradable nitrile gloves at Molotov and Bricks. (George Maratos/CBC)

It doesn't even have much affect on the bottom line, she said.

"Honestly, it's cents difference — not dollars. So, it's no question to make the change."

Not everything has a greener alternative yet — for example, the needles.

"They have to be incinerated at a hospital facility, or an industrial hospital facility," she said.

"Those aren't biodegradable. However we like, there's no way around that — we have to make sure that health and safety is our biggest priority."

The single-use plastic needle grips are also something that can't be swapped out for a greener alternative yet. But Wells says there are companies working to change that.

Wells said going green is about being "as awesome as we can."

"It's about making our shop and our business as friendly in every way as we can. This is an easy and small change to make."