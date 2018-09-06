7 truck tailgates stolen over long weekend in Whitehorse

It's a kind of niche crime — and RCMP say it's come to Whitehorse.

Police say that over the Labour Day long weekend, tailgates were stolen from seven different vehicles in the city. They're still investigating the crimes.

Lee Sulley, who owns Territorial Auto Parts in Whitehorse, is puzzled. He's not sure where thieves would find a market in Whitehorse for their stolen goods.

"This isn't the first time we've heard of this in town, but I think that the volume that we're hearing about it now is quite large," he said.

Tailgate theft has also been in problem elsewhere in North America in recent years.

Last year, a man was charged with stealing tailgates in Abbotsford and Langley, B.C. Dozens had been reported stolen in B.C. over the previous year.

There was also a rash of tailgate thefts around Regina in 2016.

Tailgates can be relatively easy to remove, and Sulley said it can cost thousands of dollars to replace one. The part itself might run for $800 to $1,200, but will cost a lot more to install.

"As for the insides and the handle, and the latches, and the painting of it, like I say, it can go for probably $2,000 to $3,000 to replace that tailgate," he said.

Police advise truck owners to lock their tailgates if they can, and also to leave minimal space when backing a vehicle up to a building.

With files from Leonard Linklater