Bad gas at Whitehorse station causes trouble for some drivers

A Whitehorse gas station is blaming a bad batch of fuel for the trouble some customers had with their vehicles after filling up.

Pret Sidhu, who manages Tags in the city's downtown, told CBC News on Monday that the fuel was low on octane, which can cause engine trouble.

Some drivers took to social media on Sunday to say their vehicles weren't starting after they filled up with regular at Tags.

Sidhu says as soon as his business got word of multiple issues, the station's affected tanks were purged and regular fuel was not sold for a brief period.

He said that as of Monday, the pumps had been cleaned and filled with a new product.

Sidhu says the refinery responsible for the bad fuel has been contacted.

Tags is also working to compensate the roughly 15 drivers whose vehicles were affected by the bad gas.