Package found in downtown building non-suspicious, Whitehorse police say

RCMP in Whitehorse say an unknown package seen in a downtown building early Monday was found to be non-suspicious, and there's no threat to the public.

In a news release, police say they were called to the Elijah Smith Building early Monday morning by the building's security force. A "suspicious package of unknown origin" was found in the building's front atrium, the release says.

Police brought along an explosive disposal unit. They also reviewed video of the scene and spoke to witnesses.

Police said the package was then deemed non-suspicious, and removed. They say there is no risk to the public, and the investigation is complete.