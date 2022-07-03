Whitehorse Superstore limiting number of essential item purchases due to highway closure

A road washout that has restricted vehicle travel between Yukon and B.C. has led to the Whitehorse Superstore limiting the number of essential items customers can purchase.

The Alaska Highway, which was closed Friday after a section was severely damaged, serves as a major artery for the territory's supply chain.

The Real Canadian Superstore (Whitehorse, Yukon) posted on Facebook, and an employee confirmed, that the store would be limiting essential products to two per customer.

This includes toilet paper, paper towels, milk, eggs, water, flour and sugar.

Andy Paulson, a Whitehorse resident, said in an interview with CBC News on Saturday that he saw lineups at the Superstore after the road closure was announced.

He said the last time the road closed, in 2012, there were instances of people hoarding essential products.

The highway was damaged on Friday on the B.C. side of the border, 125 kilometres north of the Liard Hot Springs.

The damage was caused by water pooling between Fireside Maintenance Camp and Allen's Lookout, a scenic spot along the highway, according to Drive B.C., a provincial road and traffic update website.

In its latest update, on Saturday evening, Drive B.C. said the road remains closed and assessment is in progress.

Krysten Johnson, a spokesperson for the Yukon Department of Highways and Public Works, said via email that, "while not ideal," highway 37, the Stewart-Cassiar Highway, remains open.