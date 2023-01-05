RCMP investigating sudden death of woman in Whitehorse

Yukon RCMP's Major Crimes Unit is investigating after the sudden death of a woman in a Whitehorse home earlier this week.

In a news release on Thursday, police said they received a report on Monday afternoon of a deceased woman at a home in the McIntyre subdivision. No other details were released.

Family and friends held a vigil for the woman on Tuesday afternoon outside the Whitehorse shelter, and identified her as Kimberly Johnnie. RCMP later confirmed it was the same woman.

"She's a regular visitor here at the shelter, and this is where all of her friends are. And we like to hold each other up here," said Darlene Jim, a close friend of Johnnie's, who organized the vigil.

Darlene Jim organized the vigil for Johnnie. She says Johnnie was a close friend. (Jackie Hong/CBC)

Jim described her friend as "solid."

"She was always there. If she had her last dollar, she'd give it to you. She'd take her shirt off of her back to give it to you," Jim said.

"She will be missed by many."

Police say Yukon's coroner is also investigating. They're asking anyone with information to contact Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5551.