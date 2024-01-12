Yukon's oldest independent newspaper wants feedback, to help keep the presses running

The Whitehorse Star newspaper has seen and chronicled plenty of change over its 124-year existence.

Now, in the face of a changing media industry and the evolving habits of readers, the paper is looking for help to guide its way into the future.

"The Star is a real cherished community asset, and it's important the community rally to help the Star not just continue, but get even better," said Max Fraser, a former reporter and editor at the paper, who now works as a consultant for the Star.

"The people here are working very hard to generate local news and information for the community."

Fraser is asking Yukoners for feedback to help shape the paper in the coming years. The goal is to increase readership, revenue and content.

The Whitehorse Star is the oldest independent newspaper in the territory.

It started in 1900 as the Northern Star, and over the years became the White Horse Star, the Whitehorse Daily Star, and since 2019 when it ceased to be a daily, the Whitehorse Star.

'The Star is a real cherished community asset,' said Fraser. (Maria Tobin/CBC)

The paper publishes online, and printed copies are sold for a dollar.

"I actually think the paper is undervalued at a dollar — that's not even as much as a cup of coffee," says Fraser.

Scott Maynard, a musician in Whitehorse, still appreciates the experience of holding and reading a real printed newspaper.

"I'm dating myself a little bit, as somebody from the analog age. But I like the tactile feel of the paper that it's printed on. And I love the ink rubbing off on my fingers," Maynard said.

"Those are tangible, kind of visceral aspects of reading a newspaper that's on a hard copy, that you don't get off digital. You know, like the smell of fresh-cut grass."

Copies of the latest edition of the Star newspaper coming off the presses in Whitehorse. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

He says it's nice to pick up a Whitehorse Star paper and catch up on local stories.

"Its strength is that it's very unique, and specific to the location that it's made in," said Maynard.

Michele Pierce, co-owner of the Whitehorse Star, says that's something she doesn't want to change. She says it is important for the paper to remain independent. Pierce also said there are no plans to stop printing the paper to go all-digital.

"We have been serving this community for 124 years. We are a small local business, and we are still here for the community every day," said Pierce.

The Whitehorse Star newspaper, founded in 1900, is the oldest independent paper in the territory. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

Pierce says over the years many journalists have started their careers at the Star.

"We're always hearing from old reporters that, you know, how grateful they were for the chance to start out here," she said.

"You know, in a community where they have the opportunity to have a conversation maybe with the premier — and maybe bigger places, they wouldn't have that opportunity."

Pierce says the feedback she receives from the community will shape future decisions for the independent paper.

"It's tough out there. You know, it seems like every day we hear about another newspaper closing. So much is going to social media, and online and digital," she said.