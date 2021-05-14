Man injured, another charged after early morning stabbing in Whitehorse

Yukon RCMP say a 21-year-old man is in custody and facing charges after another man was stabbed at a home in Whitehorse early Friday morning.

In a news release on Friday afternoon, police say they responded at about 5:20 a.m. to a report of a stabbing in Porter Creek.

When they got to the home, the suspect had fled. The police dog service helped track down a man in a wooded area.

A 22-year-old stabbing victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, RCMP say.

Police say the suspect is in custody, waiting to appear in court on "multiple" criminal charges.