Man injured, another charged after early morning stabbing in Whitehorse
Yukon RCMP say a 21-year-old man is in custody and facing charges after another man was stabbed at a home in Whitehorse early Friday morning.
In a news release on Friday afternoon, police say they responded at about 5:20 a.m. to a report of a stabbing in Porter Creek.
When they got to the home, the suspect had fled. The police dog service helped track down a man in a wooded area.
A 22-year-old stabbing victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, RCMP say.
Police say the suspect is in custody, waiting to appear in court on "multiple" criminal charges.
