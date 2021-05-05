Skateboarder lost control, died of head injury says Yukon coroner
28-year-old Robert Thompson died early Sunday morning after accident on Hamilton Boulevard, Whitehorse
A Whitehorse man is dead after losing control of his skateboard and suffering a fatal head injury, according to the territory's chief coroner.
28-year-old Robert Thompson died early Sunday morning.
According to a Wednesday news release from the coroner, Thompson was found injured on Hamilton Boulevard at around 6 a.m. on Sunday. He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.
The coroner says it appears that Thompson had been riding his skateboard eastbound on a downhill stretch toward the Alaska Highway when he lost control.
The coroner says Thompson was not wearing any protective gear when he fell. An autopsy determined that he suffered a fatal head injury.
In her news release, Chief Coroner Heather Jones advises that helmets, wrist guards, gloves, knee and elbow pads and protective clothing should always be worn while skateboarding.
